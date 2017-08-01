Tunnels dating back to World War One have been discovered underneath a Primark in Broadstairs, Kent. The shop recently reopened its ground floor after closing for maintenance, after a sinkhole appeared in the car park.

But many shoppers are unaware they've been browsing clothing rails just a few feet above tunnels using during the First World War. A series of old war tunnels were first discovered underneath the Westwood Cross Primark branch in 2015.

They are thought to have been used by the army for training exercises during the war. Some local historians have suggested they may have been dug out after the First World War, in preparation for another conflict.

The history group Thanet Hidden History recently posted a series of photographs of the stunning tunnels.

"Primark reopens its ground floor shopping area again at Westwood Cross tomorrow 31st July," the group posted on Facebook.

"World war two underground tunnels caused subsidence for the second time at the store in the space of 3 years!

"The ground level shopping area was closed off until lengthy repairs were made! We were lucky enough to get a record of this back in 2014. Hidden History, under your feet even on a Saturday shopping spree."

According to Thanet Hidden History, the air raid shelter hidden under the shopping centre was sealed for good a few years ago to prevent further damage.