Sinn Féin have categorically ruled out taking their seven seats at the UK House of Commons, telling IBTimes UK that such a move would "betray" the electorate.

The comments come as Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street to discuss a potential confidence and supply deal so the Conservatives can remain in power as a minority government.

Sinn Féin's MPs are expected to take part in an induction day organised by the the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) in the House of Commons.

Although the MPs do not take The Queen's oath and £75,000-per-year salaries, Sinn Féin staffers are given office space and are eligible for allowances and expenses.

A report claimed the party had not ruled out taking their seats, but a Sinn Féin spokesperson told IBTimes UK: "That's not true whatsoever. We elect our members on an abstentionist policy, we wouldn't betray the electorate."

A Commons source said newly elected Sinn Féin MPs "don't tend to come down to parliament" at the start of a session.

However, the delegation are also expected to meet with Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire, other political parties and trade unions, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

"Sinn Féin is in the talks to re-establish the Executive and the full implementation of the Good Friday and other agreements," said Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin leader in Northern Ireland.

"The current crisis has come about in part by the British government's refusal to implement the existing agreements.

"There is widespread concern that Theresa May in seeking a deal with the DUP to remain in office will make the job of re-establishing the Executive more difficult.

"The British Government must demonstrate that they will treat all parties equally and fully honour the agreements. To this end I have sought a meeting with Theresa May as a matter of urgency.

"The deal at Westminster cannot undermine the agreements or the talks to re-establish the executive."

Meanwhile, the talks between the DUP and the Conservatives could delay the Queen's Speech, scheduled for 19 June.

The statement, delivered by the monarch of the day in the House of Lords (parliament's upper chamber), sets out the government's top priorities over the course of the new parliament. If the speech is delayed, a new parliamentary session cannot begin and MPs cannot get back to work.