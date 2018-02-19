Six men have been arrested and charged in Utah after authorities say they set up a child sex sting online to lure predators.

A joint operation by Parowan Police Department, Iron County Sheriff's Office and several other local law enforcement agencies, saw the six men allegedly agree to pay to engage in sexual relations with children.

Parowan Police said in a statement that authorities placed an advert online with "a picture of two young females" and "a phone number and a link to other sites."

The suspects contacted the number and exchanged several phone conversations or text messages with the [confidential informant]," said the statement, reported by Fox13, said.

"In the conversations the [confidential informant] made it clear they would be having sex with one or more 13-year-old children. The suspects agreed to the terms for location, time and payment and requested one or both 13-year-old girls."

The men were told that it would cost $150 for an hour or $100 for a half hour of time with the girls, Iron County Sheriff's Office Lt. Del Schlosser said in a press conference broadcast by KUTV 2News. "These men all agreed to that, the ones that showed up at the door then paid her before coming in to the house - and then we made those arrests."

Schlosser said that the operation had started last Thursday and that along with the six so far arrested, they were looking into another suspect and had four others as part of a continuing investigation.

Schlosser said some of the four had not come to the location while others had sent photographs of their genitals and requested nude pictures of the children.

KUTV reported the six men as 30-year-old Jason Livermore, 30-year-old Phillip Gerstner, 30-year-old Carlos Valenzuela Nunez, 71-year-old Floyd Jennings, 53-year-old James Garrelts, and 31-year-old Trevor Bodily. Gerstner is from Idaho, the other five are all from Utah.

Each faces charges related to child rape.