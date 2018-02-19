A 23-year-old in Illinois has been charged with solicitation of murder and attempted murder after authorities say he hired a teenager to kill his parents.

DuPage County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded around 2:50am on Sunday 18 February to a report of a husband and wife being attacked in their home.

The couple were allegedly attacked with a hammer and gave authorities a description of a suspect that lead deputies to quickly apprehend him nearby.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Michael Targo.

Authorities said that the investigation suggested Targo was part of a plot involving the victims' son, Joshua Miceli, and both were brought in for questioning.

The sheriff's office said that during the investigation, Miceli implicated himself in a plot which would have had Targo kill his parents in exchange for money after the murders, Targo allegedly agreed to this deal.

Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano said: "I would like to praise our deputies for quickly apprehending these dangerous criminals and the investigators who were able to put the pieces together so swiftly," adding: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this heinous crime and we hope for their speedy recovery."

Targo was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder while Miceli was charged with two counts of solicitation of murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder. Both are being held in DuPage County Jail without bond.

The County State's Attorney, Bob Berlin said in a statement: "I would like to thank DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba and his deputies for their outstanding work in this case.

"It is because of their efforts the victims in this case are alive today and the two defendants are now facing lengthy terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections."