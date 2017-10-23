A three-year-old boy is in a critical condition after his six-year-old brother shot him in the head in Philadelphia .

Police said the younger sibling was shot in the left side of his forehead shortly after 3pm EST (8pm BST) on Saturday (21 October) in the north of the city. The boys were on the second floor of their home when the shooting occurred, the Associated Press reported.

Investigators told WPVI-TV that they believe a 12-year-old brother was also in the home, but no adults.

The injured boy was taken to Temple University Hospital and is reported to be in an extremely critical condition.

Neighbours told WPVI they were shocked to learn of the shooting.

Charlene Aiken, who lives next door, told reporters she was not home when the shooting happened but hoped the young boy recovers.

"So to come home to this, it's disturbing and I hope and pray that he's going to be all right," she said. "They're sweet kids. I saw them the other day, but I didn't see them today."

Fellow neighbour Marainda Stewart added: "I feel hurt. It's just sad to hear a child got shot. It's sad."

The boys' father, identified as 36-year-old Sirhaven Williams, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, WPVI reported. The gun reportedly belong to the boys' uncle, who lives with the family.