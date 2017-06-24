Once Britain's best-selling smartphone, the pint-sized iPhone SE is now available in its 32GB form from GiffGaff for just £289, while O2 is offering a free LG Style smartwatch worth £229 with any LG G6 bought on a monthly contract. These are just two of the offers we have in this week's technology deals.

Also in this week's lineup is the Sony Xperia XA1 for £199, the TomTom Spark running watch with GPS for under £50, and a 55in Ultra HD television by Hisense for £600, with a free five-year warranty.

As always, this week's tech and smartphone deals come courtesy of Hot UK Deals. Be sure to check the fine print carefully as some of these offers require you to use codes and cashback sites to get the best deal.