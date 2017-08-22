Millions of Americans gazed towards the sky on Monday afternoon (21 August) to witness the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly a century as the moon blocked out the sun's rays for a few moments. Likely the most observed and photographed eclipse in history, the rare and spectacular natural phenomenon had social media buzzing with excitement, jokes and, of course, memes.

In one hilarious social media spat, Nasa's verified Twitter account @NASAMoon trolled the space agency's other account @NasaSun by blocking it just as the real moon covered the sun's rays.

"HA HA HA I've blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017", Nasa Moon tweeted along with a screenshot showing that the moon had "blocked" the sun's account.

"Uh EXCUSE me?!? #solareclipse2017," @NASASun swiftly tweeted in response.

After the celestial event, Nasa Moon later tweeted: "Let the Sun shine @NASASun, I unblocked you in the sky and on Twitter :) #SolarEclipse2017".

Thousands of people applauded the "epic" exchange with one person saying: "You have won the entire internet."

As rival companies pounced on the opportunity to share some eclipse-themed posts and puns, thousands of people shared their own stunning photographs and videos, excitement and hilarious jokes surrounding the event as well.

Here are some of the best and funniest reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse: