Sony has just announced its new SF-G series SD card equipped with enhanced features that are specially designed for photographers, DSLR camera users and videographers.

The SF-G series offers write speeds of up to 299 megabytes per second (MB/s), which makes them the fastest SD cards ever. Sony claims such a fast write speed maximises the performance of the digital imaging device, which in turn offers longer shooting of high-resolution images. It also offers a shorter buffer clearing time.

The cards come with read speed of up to 300MB/s and are capable of transferring large volumes of files to the PC quickly. In addition to that, the SF-G series is resistant to water and features anti-static capabilities to keep the data safe. You would be able to recover photos and videos in case they are accidentally deleted.

Lexar, for a comparison, launched a 2000x SDXC UHS-II memory card with 128GB storage capacity in October 2015. Lexar's SD card has read transfer speeds up to 300MB per second and write speeds up to 260MB per second.

Sony is planning a market rollout in the spring this year. The pricing details are yet to be revealed. The cards will be available in three storage variants: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. Around the same time, it will release a memory card reader MRW-S1 for the use with SF-G series for fast transfer of data.

Viviano Cantu, vice president, product marketing at Sony Americas Media and Energy Group, said the SF-G series will offer high performance and speed along with reliable shooting.

"As the continuous shooting of higher-resolution images and adoption of 4K video with DSLR and mirrorless cameras increases, the inherent need for larger, faster and more dependable cards becomes apparent... Sony has met these growing demands with the debut of the SF-G Series, which offers industry leading performance," said Cantu.