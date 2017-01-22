Sony has pulled the Android Nougat update for the Xperia Z5 series devices temporarily.

The company said it has identified the root cause of the problem and promised to resume the rollout soon.

In a statement issued to Xperiablog, the company said: "We were made aware of reports from some users experiencing inconsistencies related to audio playback via third-party apps and SD card encrypted data read performance, after upgrading to Android 7.0, Nougat. We've identified the root cause and are aiming to provide corrective firmware and re-commence the rollout as soon as possible."

The Nougat update was released for the Xperia Z5 family including Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium last week. But within a few days of its availability, reports emerged that the company had halted the update. Not only the Z5, the update has been pulled for all variants of Z3 and Z4+ tablet.

The Android Nougat firmware with build version 32.3.A.0.372 contained Android security fixes for December. Among the key elements of the Android Nougat update are multi-window that allows running two apps simultaneously on the screen, longer battery life powered by Google and Xperia, and improved messaging with the ability to share videos and audio.

Manual settings through new manual focus and shutter speed controls and a smarter and a more personalised home screen with Google Now integration are a few other features.