Potential terrorist attacks at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics this month could be thwarted by a wave of drones.

The South Korean government will deploy a fleet of drones that are capable of recognising faces and dropping nets on to suspicious unmanned aerial vehicles that flout the no-fly zones over the stadiums.

According to Gizmodo, South Korean forces have been running practice drills in the event of a chemical attack or bombs being detonated at stadiums. Pyeongchang, Gangneung and Jeongseon will be no-fly zones during the Winter Olympics. The competition opens on 9 February and runs for just over two weeks until 25 February.

One training drill required police to disarm a bomb-carrying drone from colliding with a bus full of competitors. Soldiers will be armed with shotguns to shoot down drones and radio signal-jamming weaponry will be used to confuse enemy pilots.

Around 5,000 soldiers will be on call for the Winter Olympics. The US is planning to send its own forces.

North Korea's Kim Jong-un, despite being an obvious concern, appears to be on board with the Winter Olympics. Athletes from his country arrived in Pyeongchang today (2 February) and will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating and short track speed skating.

The South and North will also field a combined ice hockey team to compete. At least three North Koreans have to be selected for each game.

Kim is believed to be planning to send dozens of spies to the games in South Korea to monitor North Korean athletes' engagement with the outside world.

Around 400 people are expected to head south from North Korea for the games in Pyeongchang county. Some 200 of the party will attend as cheerleaders and 140 will be there to play in the orchestra.

Many of the spies are expected to be cheerleaders in Kim's "Army of Beauties".