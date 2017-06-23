Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pellegrino as their new manager. The 45-year-old has signed a three-year deal at St Mary's to succeed Claude Puel, who was sacked earlier this month after just one season in charge despite leading the Saints to an eight-place finish in the Premier League and the EFL Cup final.

"I am really happy to become the new coach of Southampton Football Club," Pellegrino said. "The club has a great reputation for having a strong and stable structure, competing in the Premier League and playing attractive football.

"I think my philosophy and the culture of the club will work well together. We have to be a team on and off the pitch; I want to make the supporters proud of the players and to feel part of the game every week.

"I want to win matches, be successful and develop a team spirit where everyone gives 100 per cent and supports each other.

"I am excited and passionate about what the future holds for us and look forward to meeting the players and beginning our preparation for the new season."

