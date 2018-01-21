Latest: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
- Mauricio Pochettino heads back to familiar surroundings hoping to see his in-form side inflict more misery upon the struggling hosts
- Davinson Sanchez inadvertently turns a low Dusan Tadic cross into his own net off the post
- Harry Kane heads home a swift equaliser from close range after Eric Dier crashes a shot against the woodwork
- Free-scoring Tottenham, currently fifth, have won eight of their last 10 matches and another victory could see them break into the top four before Liverpool face Swansea on Monday
- By contrast, Southampton, thrashed 5-2 by Spurs on Boxing Day, have gone 10 successive league games without a win for the first time since 2005
Almost another golden opportunity for Spurs but Alli cannot quite turn the ball inside to Kane, who can smell his top-flight century.
The two teams exchange a flurry of corners before Mousa Dembele stops Tadic in his tracks.
Southampton's set-piece defending has been woeful during these opening exchanges and Kane takes full advantage, breezing past Jack Stephens and soaring above Gabbiadini to head home Ben Davies' corner.
That's the 99th Premier League goal of his career. Southampton's lead lasted all of three minutes.
Goal: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham (Harry Kane)
Almost an instant reply from Spurs. Bertrand fails to clear his lines after Vertonghen gets his head to a set-piece and Dier crashes a shot off the outside of the post.
Disaster for Tottenham as Southampton take the lead inside the first 15 minutes.
Most of the Saints' early threat has come down that left flank and this time Ryan Bertrand provides the perfect overlap for Tadic before firing in a low cross that a sliding Sanchez turns into his own net off the post.
Goal: Southampton 1-0 Tottenham (Davinson Sanchez OG)
Hoedt heads behind after Alli peels off Lemina and is left completely unmarked in the Southampton box.
Before that, a whipped right-wing delivery went beyond Gabbiadini and Hojbjerg was unable to turn Tadic's follow-up cross home from close range.
Eric Dier lofts the ball into the Southampton penalty area and Alli gets in behind Wesley Hoedt before seeing it bounce off his leg and into the path of the Dutch defender.
The rain is falling heavily at St Mary's and apparently causing a problem with the officials' communication system.
Tadic looks to cause Serge Aurier problems before Ward-Prowse slices a long-range shot well wide.
There's certainly a lot of it going around...
Almost a real chance for Gabbiadini, but he hesitates slightly on Dusan Tadic's low cross after James Ward-Prowse - scorer of Southampton's last three goals across all competitions - dispossesses Dele Alli and quickly sprays the ball out to the left flank.
Vorm comes out and smothers it before Hojbjerg can get there.
Referee Kevin Friend blows his whistle and Southampton, averaging just a goal a game, immediately get the ball forward.
After Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's headed knockdown, Gabbiadini turns Davison Sanchez before firing an early warning shot into the hands of Vorm.
After a minute's applause to pay tribute to the late Cyrille Regis, we are ready to get underway.
Like every other team this weekend, both sets of players are wearing black armbands in memory of the pioneering former West Brom, Coventry and England striker, who died suddenly last Sunday night aged 59.
Five minutes remaining until kick-off.
Here's what he had to say on his latest return to St Mary's...
It's so special for me. I spent an amazing time - one and a half years, amazing for us and our families. Today was our debut against Everton, five years ago, we played our first game. We knew one or two words in English in that moment.
It was fantastic. Southampton opened the door to England, the Premier League and then to myself, opened a different language for me. That is so important to me.
I'm so proud after five years how I talk in front of you. With a few lessons, not too much. I'm so proud to be part of the Saints history, it means a lot. A lot of people we love, sure they love us. Always it's special to play there.
Spurs are also yet to make any new signings this month, instead loaning out the likes of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Marcus Edwards and Cameron Carter-Vickers.
"To be honest, it's difficult but in some point you always dream," Pochettino said when asked about transfers at his pre-match press conference on Friday. "But not too much exciting. If happen, it happens, if not happen, then not happen. We're happy with the squad."
He described suggestions that Chelsea have made a bid to sign back-up striker Fernando Llorente as simply a "rumour".
The Saints have yet to spend any of that £75m windfall received from the record sale of centre-back Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool.
They were beaten by Everton in their attempts to bring Theo Walcott back to Hampshire, while reports suggest they are hoping to seal a £50m double deal for Monaco striker Guido Carillo and Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes.
Pellegrino has warned about the dangers of rushing into too many deals that may not improve the current squad, but is "optimistic that in the next few days something significant will happen".
Despite Southampton's recent troubles, Pellegrino insists he is not concerned about his future...
I am not worried about my job, in the future. Even in difficult situations I enjoy my job, obviously I am happier when the fans are proud of the team. But in football, in sport, if you don't want to be in difficult situations, don't play the game, stay at home and don't play the game.
I want to play the game, even given the consequences. If you play the game in difficult situations and move forward, you will be stronger. We are building something not just for the next two games, it's for the future. I feel I am growing, and I am learning too.
Their only defeat came in May 2016, when a goal in each half from Davis at White Hart Lane cancelled out Heung-Min Son's early opener.
By that stage Tottenham had already been forced to cede the title to Leicester.
Confirmation from Spurs, who recently travelled to Barcelona for a mid-season training camp, that Lloris and Eriksen are both ill rather than injured...
Lloris does indeed miss out for Tottenham, meaning that Michel Vorm starts in goal with former Saint Paulo Gazzaniga among the substitutes.
Christian Eriksen is also absent through illness, with Pochettino opting to select Moussa Sissoko - and not Erik Lamela - as his replacement.
Juan Foyth also comes onto the bench.