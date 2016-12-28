Tottenham Hotspur take on Southampton in the Premier League at the St. Mary's on 28 December, Wednesday.

Where to watch

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Southampton will welcome back Oriol Romeu into the squad after the midfielder missed their last game against Bournemouth with suspension. Jordy Clasie is still out with a groin injury, while defender Matt Targett and striker Charlie Austin are unlikely to feature this season.

The Saints are currently on 24 points, nine points adrift of sixth placed Manchester United, and a loss here will make it very difficult for them to claim a finish among the European spots. The Saints failed to make it out of the group stages in the Europa League this season and manager Claudio Puel is desperate to give it another shot this time around.

Tottenham come into the fixture after winning two back to back games over Burnley and Hull City and will be looking to make it three in a row with another win over Southampton, who are in good form themselves. It has not been a happy month for Mauricio Pochettino's side, losing to Chelsea and Manchester United one on top of the other and are currently four points behind Arsenal in the race for a top four spot.

Tottenham will welcome back Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele for the fixture while Vincent Janssen and Danny Rose are also back after recovering from their respective injuries. However, Eric Lamela is still out and will be the only absentee from the Spurs squad going into a busy festive schedule.

What managers say

Claudio Puel: "{On Hugo Lloris]He's an important player for Tottenham because he is clinical every time, he will make saves in every game. The most important player at Tottenham, he has a good level, good quality, character, and he's a good captain. He was my player at Lyon and I gave him the role of captain, He was a young player but always an important player. It was important for Tottenham to keep him with a new contract. I made him captain because he sets an example, inside and outside the ground. He gives good words, good sentences about the game. He always recognises the situation. It's a good thing for a trainer to have a player like him," he told Sky Sports.

Mauricio Pochettino: "I feel the love from the people but it's normal for some of the fans to hate me. That doesn't change my respect for Southampton, the club and the people we worked together with for a year and a half. For different situations we had to split our way. But always my feelings or my memories will be good. Always, you have to respect the supporters and they were not happy that, first, I moved here and then brought Toby and now Victor. We need to show full respect to the club and our former fans but it is normal when the people love you and you take a decision that is not for them – it's normal that they are a little bit upset about the decision. You can respect that," he told the Guardian.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Southampton: 19/10

Draw: 9/4

Tottenham Hotspur : 17/10

Team News

Southampton

Possible XI: Forster; Martine, Fonte, Van Dijk, Bertrand; Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Boufal; Davis, Long, Redmond

Tottenham Hotspur

Possible XI: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Dier; Eriksen, Alli, Sissoko; Kane.