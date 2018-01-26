La Liga sensation Fabian Ruiz is said to be ready to sign a new long-term deal at Real Betis until 2022 following recent reports linking him with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and AS Roma.

ABC Sevilla says the 21-year-old midfielder is expected to put pen to paper on the new contract on Friday [26 January] after his agents ironed the final details of the agreement during a meeting held with officials from the Andalucian club on Thursday [25 January] evening.

The report adds that Betis have agreed to increase his release clause to around €30m (£26.2m, $37.3m) even though the initial idea was to set it in more than €40m.

One way or another the new contract should ensure the Sevilla-based side keep Fabian at the Benito Villamarin Stadium for many more years after in the summer they lost another of their jewels when Real triggered Dani Ceballos' €15m release clause.

Fabian has proved to be one of the revelations of the season and in recent weeks there have been concerns among the Betis fans that he could follow the same path taken by Ceballos.

Fabian had a €15m clause in his previous contract and earlier this month AS reported that both Barcelona and Real had made enquiries to sound out his availability of ahead of a potential future move.

The Spanish publication already anticipated that Betis were ready to hand him a new lucrative deal to ward of potential suitors, with Tottenham and Roma were also closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, other sources have also linked him with West Ham amid suggestions that manager David Moyes recently travelled to Spain to watch him in action during Betis' 5-0 defeat to Barcelona.

After that game Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde refused to deter speculation linking the Spain Under 21 international with a move to the Nou Camp after hailing him as "one of the surprises of La Liga".

"I cannot say anything. I have no idea [whether Barcelona have made an approach to sign him]. I'm happy with my team," Valverde said then. "I think he's a great player. He has done a great game today. I have seen him get really stuck in, pressing us well. This is his first [full season in] the top flight and he has been one of the surprises of La Liga this season."

But ABC Sevilla says that, at least for the moment, Fabian will snub the overtures from all those clubs to sign a new deal at Betis until 2022.

Yet, if his impressive development continues it would not be a surprise if some big clubs try to pay his new €30m clause before that date.