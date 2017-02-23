A speeding driver who racked up 62 penalty points on his licence is still allowed to get behind the wheel.

The unidentified man, from West Yorkshire, was among around 10,000 motorists legally driving on Britain's roads last month despite receiving the 12 points needed for a ban.

It is not known why the driver, who has the highest tally of points in the country, was allowed to continue driving. It is understood he incurred the penalties from repeatedly speeding on the motorway.

Typically, those who reach the 12-point limit within three years must attend court to face at least a six-month disqualification, but magistrates can choose not to enforce bans in "exceptional cases".

Brian Cornick, who lost his stepdaughter in a motorbike accident, said there should be "no excuses".

He told the BBC: "The magistrates are being weak. Twelve points should be the ceiling."

The figures, obtained by the BBC, revealed other motorists had clocked up 51, 42 and 39 points. Just over 200 people were still driving despite accumulating more than 18 points.

Greater London topped the table with 1,385 people clocking up more than 12 points, while the Shetland Islands had just one.

David Nichols, of road safety charity Brake, said the figures were "absolutely shocking".

He added: "The penalty points system is supposed to be in place to protect the public from dangerous repeat offenders and it's appalling that these risky repeat offenders are allowed to keep driving."

An "exceptional hardship" test can allow drivers to avoid a ban. This can see defendants argue, for example, that the loss of their licence would lead to them being unable to pay their mortgage or provide for their family.

Sheena Jowett, deputy chairman of the Magistrates' Association, the independent charity representing magistrates in England and Wales, said: "Magistrates take decisions under clear guidelines, impartially, and on the merits of each individual case.

"Automatic disqualification can be avoided or reduced in cases of 'exceptional hardship'. The process is a robust one and the concept of hardship must be proved to an exceptional level."