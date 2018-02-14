A Tennessee woman who led police on a 120mph high-speed chase claimed she was the virgin Mary on her way to pick up Baby Jesus, and had been granted the right to drive fast by God.

Connie Allen was spotted in her Ford Focus speeding dangerously through traffic in Elizabethtown by a Kentucky State Police trooper driving an unmarked pickup truck on Saturday (10 February) just after 3.30pm, according to a police report.

The trooper switched on his lights and sirens and took up pursuit, trying to flag the 52-year-old down.

But police say Allen continued to drive "in a dangerous manner", at speeds over 120mph, into neighbouring Bullitt County.

At this point another trooper in a marked car also gave chase, and the pair were able to force her to pull over.

The second trooper approached Allen's vehicle, weapon drawn, and demanded that she get out of her car and show her hands. But Allen refused and dropped her hands into her lap, the crime report stated.

The trooper banged on the car window and eventually Allen "became compliant" and got out of the vehicle, reported WDRB.com.

When questioned about her erratic driving Allen claimed she "was en route to pick up Baby Jesus and that she was the Mother Mary".

Allen added that she "realised that the police was behind her, but she was on a non-stop trip and that she had the authority to drive the way she did from God", according to the police report.

She also told officers "that she already died five years ago".

Allen was charged with speeding, reckless driving, improper passing, fleeing or evading police and two counts of wanton endangerment. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center, in Elizabethtown.