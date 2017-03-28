Splatoon was a unique, cool and weird family-friendly shooter for Wii U, one that instantly proved to be Nintendo's most confident and distinct new IP in years. One crucial element of its success was its distinct soundtrack.

For this year's sequel, Nintendo will once again be drawing on everything that made the original a success two years ago in the hope of finding a larger audience on new console Nintendo Switch.

That includes a new soundtrack, which will include tracks "performed" by in-game band Wet Floor, who Nintendo has introduced us to in its latest update about Splatoon 2.

Wet Floor is a quintet of Inkopolis' most talented musicians and they're going to take Splatoon 2 by storm when the game is released this summer.

They the group's synth-player and founder. "When it comes to songwriting, he lets others take the initiative," reads Nintendo's introduction. "He prefers tinkering with sounds to performing, and the studio is a much more comfortable place for him than the stage."

Wet Floor's two vocalists, a guy and a girl, also play guitar in the band. The guy is "a fan of vintage rock sounds" while the girl is "a faithful follower of the church of punk rock". "These two don't always see eye-to-eye, but when they're in the groove, their two distinct sounds meld into a medley of magical music."

Then there's the band's rhythm section. "The guy on bass has a trademark string-slapping style, while the drummer uses her multiple limbs to keep a driving, super-stable backbeat. The friendly rivalry these two share makes the band sizzle with thrilling rhythm."

None of Wet Floor's members have names yet.

Nintendo also shared one of Wet Floor's "hit songs," called Rip Entry. While short, it offers an idea of what to expect from the soundtrack.

Splatoon 2 was announced in January for an unspecified release later this year. This past weekend (24-26 March) the first Global Testfire beta test took place, allowing all Switch owners to sample the game for free.

