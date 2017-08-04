Evidence is mounting that music streaming service Spotify may finally be heading to Xbox One. A Spotify app has been available on Sony's PlayStation 4 since 2015, leaving Xbox owners wondering when they'd be able to stream music through their console.

Spotify and Sony have always claimed to have an exclusive partnership, but it appears a Spotify app is heading to the Xbox platform after Reddit user Geralt_De_Rivia spotted Xbox's Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, using a Spotify app on his Xbox.

Shortly after, fellow Reddit user GhostlyCrowd spotted a reference to Spotify on Xbox One on Microsoft's Retail Training portal, ExpertZone.

A screenshot shows a post dated 23 June, saying: "This week, Microsoft announced huge news that impacts more than one of these devices. Today, Spotify is coming to Windows 10 PCs and Xbox."

The portal's official Twitter account also posted a link to the website, which is still live at the time of writing. Microsoft hasn't made any official public announcement regarding the supposed leaks.

While other audio streaming services such as SoundCloud, Pandora, TuneIn, and Microsoft's own Groove are available on Xbox One, the absence of an official Spotify app has been a sore spot for many Xbox fans.

Microsoft added the ability to listen to background music while playing games to Xbox One last year – a move that revived hopes of an end to Sony and Spotify's exclusive relationship. That wasn't to be the case however.

Spotify recently hit 60 million paying subscribers alongside rumours that the platform will take on Apple's podcast monopoly with its own "original" podcasts this year.