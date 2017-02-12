A woman in St. Louis has been shot in what appears to be retaliation for hitting a man with a broomstick.

The 22-year-old woman, whose name has not been released by the authorities, was shot in the stomach on Thursday, 9 February, during a fight in which she picked up a broomstick and began hitting the 21-year-old suspect.

The woman's sister was reportedly already involved in a physical fight with the suspect when the victim intervened and picked up the broomstick and began hitting the man, the Associated Press reported.

The 21-year-old man is then accused of taking out a weapon and shooting the woman in the stomach before fleeing the scene of the shooting.

However, the 21-year-old man was arrested several hours after the shooting took place, KCTV 5 reported, and police said that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The victim is now reported to be in a stable condition in hospital, although she was still on the critical list at the time of writing.