The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which was aired from Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, on 16 January, saw some exciting matches. In the main card The Club challenged champions Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, and Brock Lesnar made his return ahead of his fight at the Royal Rumble.

The show opened with a graphic in memory of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who died on Sunday (15 January) following a long battle with stomach cancer.

Next, Roman Reigns walked out and told the audience that he will win the Universal title at Royal Rumble and then head into WrestleMania 33's main card. Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman walked out and as he talked about the Beast Incarnate in the Royal Rumble, Bill Goldberg chants drowned the arena.

Next, Universal champion Kevin Owens and new United States champion Chris Jericho entered the ring, followed by Seth Rollins, who said that they can't discuss WrestleMania 33 without him as he was going to win the Royal Rumble. After that, Braun Strowman entered the ring and as he had a stare down with Reigns, Lesnar made his way to the ringside and out of nowhere Sami Zyan attacked Strowman. A brawl broke out and the last man stand in the ring was Lesnar, while Strowman slid his way out of the ring and decided not to attack the Beast Incarnate.

Raw results for 16 January:

The Club vs (champion) Cesaro and Sheamus (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

The Club won via disqualification.

Enzo and Big Cass vs Jinder Mahal and Rusev

Enzo and Big Cass won with the assisted splash off the top on Jinder Mahal.

Ariya Daivari vs Lince Dorado

Ariya Daivari won with the cobra clutch crossface.

Big E vs Titus O'Neil

Big E won with the Big Ending, defending his spot in the Royal Rumble match.

Brian Kendrick vs Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander won with the Lumbar Check.