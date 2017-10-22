Storm Brian has battered parts of Britain with winds of almost 80mph after causing flooding in some areas of Ireland, with the weather extremities being documented on social media.

While a puppy can be seen struggling to stand up in one cute clip, another distressing image shows the more ominous outcome of the storm with the coast of Porthcawl taking a hammering.

The storm has eased after the UK saw gale-force winds and high seas, with disruption not being as bad as previously feared.

Gusts of 78mph were recorded in Capel Curig and Aberdaron in north Wales, while 84mph winds were recorded on the Isle of Wight.

Northern England saw red and amber flood warnings with residents urged to ''take immediate action.'' The South West and much of Wales have also received flood warnings and England and London were under yellow wind warnings.

This comes after three people were killed in the Irish Republic and hundreds of thousands more were left without power after Storm Ophelia battered the British Isles.

A clean-up operation is now under way after Storm Brian has caused flooding and travel disruption, with motorists being advised to reduce speed on local roads and routes near the coast where there may be spot flooding. Limerick and Cork in Ireland have been two of the hardest hit areas of Ireland.

A lifeboat was sent to help a person in difficulty at Skrinkle, while the RNLI in Porthcawl warned people to watch the storm waves on its live feed after people were spotted taking photographs from the harbour wall.

Ceredigion council has also warned people to stay away from seafronts and low-lying land where coastal flooding was possible.

Flooding is expected in the north west and south west of England after the Environment Agency issued 30 flood warnings.

