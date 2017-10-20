Good Morning Britain descended into a smutfest on Friday 10 October after stand-in hosts Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway made a dirty joke about the weather.

The presenters, filling in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, couldn't resist the urge to inject some innuendo into their discussion about Storm Brian, which according to the Met Office, will bring a "weather bomb" that will batter the UK with gale-force winds and heavy rain on Saturday (21 October).

After Weatherman Alex Beresford revealed that a yellow warning had been issued, he began explaining how names for storms are chosen. The Met office receives thousands of suggestions every year and storms are named via an alphabetical system.

Upon hearing that names could be submitted, Madeley quipped: "In that case, I want Storm Dick."

His pre-watershed banter was ramped up a notch when Garraway hit back: "I think we all do in our own way, Richard, I think we all do."

Beresford got in on the action by saying: "Nobody saw that coming."

As the team burst out laughing in the studio, viewers at home took to social media in their droves to comment on the early-morning naughtiness. One person said: "@GMB nobody saw storm dick coming......naughty ! Lol"

Another said: "Kate's waiting for a dick storm!!!! fair play".

But not everybody was keen on having their breakfast served with a side of smut. One critic said: "@gmb @richardm56 storm Dick? Commando? What are @ITV doing #scrapingthebarrell surely there's better male presenters than him! #cantstandhim."

Storm Brain will arrive on the west coast of Ireland on Friday night as the nation recovers from the effects of Hurricane Ophelia.