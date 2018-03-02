South Western Railway has announced that it's entire service will shut down at 8pm UK time due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Emma and the cold weather front known as the 'Beast from the East'.

The network, which serves London through Surrey, Berkshire and down into Dorset, has been battling snowy conditions that have caused travel chaos across the country, and shut down many other train routes.

In tweet sent out this morning (2 March), SWR said: "Our train service will be closing down by 20:00 today.

"We are urging you not to attempt to travel. If you have already travelled, please return as early as possible."

SWR's website adds: "Multiple incidents are affecting our train service. Trains running on our network may be cancelled or severely delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"We cannot guarantee to get you to your destination this afternoon."

Snow flurries and high winds have battered the UK all week as temperatures have plummeted well below freezing. The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning to south-west England and south Wales yesterday, after issuing the same warning in Scotland earlier in the week.

People have been urged to stay indoors as conditions have turned deadly. Yesterday, a girl of 7 became the 10th person to die this week due to the weather, after the car she was in crashed into a house in Cornwall.

A yellow warning is now in place across the country, but travel is still being affected by the aftermath now that the worst has passed.

"Patchy freezing rain will affect some southern parts of England and well as west Wales until early afternoon, leading to icy stretches which may be difficult to see," the Met Office says.

"There is also an increasing chance that a further spell of more persistent snow may move north northwards across southern England, Wales and central England during the day, reaching northern England by evening, producing further accumulations.

"Further snow is also likely over parts of Northern Ireland. In addition, strong winds will lead to further drifting or blowing around of existing snow cover.

"Delays and cancellations to public transport are possible, as are delays to travel on roads; some stranding of vehicles and passengers could also occur. Some rural communities could become, or remain cut off. Interruptions to power supplies and mobile phone coverage are also possible."