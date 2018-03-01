A seven-year-old girl has become the 10th person to die during the bad weather caused by Storm Emma that is gripping the UK.

The child was believed to have been walking along the pavement in Cornwall at around 2.30pm on Thursday (1 March) when a car careered into a house.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they responded a Nissan car collided with a house on Bodrigan Road in the small coastal town of Looe.

Local reports say that the road was covered in snow and the car may have lost control before it left the road.

It was not revealed whether the child was with her parents at the time of the crash, as the so-called 'Beast from the East' weather system from Siberia gripped the UK.

The force said in a statement that the girl "suffered life-threatening injuries and was declared deceased at the scene". They added that her next of kin has been informed.

The Mirror Online reported that a plumber needed hospital treatment after injuring himself trying to save the child when she was hit by the vehicle.

It was reported that Colin Smith tried to save the young girl with his dad, Alan, saying that he needed stitches to his leg and was "upset" after the incident.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old man, from Southampton, died in one of two collisions on the A34 in Hampshire.

A 75-year-old woman was found dead near her home in Farsley, near Leeds, West Yorkshire, on the same day.

Stephen Cavanagh, 60, is believed to have died when he tried to save his dog from freezing waters in Danson Park, near Welling, south east London on Wednesday.

On the same day a homeless man, known as Ben, was found dead in his tent in the snow near St Swithun's Church, in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

In Scotland care worker Elaine McNeill was found dead in Glasgow when her bosses raised the alarm when she failed to turn up in freezing weather.

Four people died in two separate car crashes in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire on Tuesday.

Parts of the UK are braced for up to 50cm of snow in the coming days with a highly unusual red weather warning for snow is in force for south-west England and south Wales.