Two suicide bombers have blown themselves up in Saudi Arabia's second city of Jeddah, local media reported.

Saudi security forces surrounded a house in the city and exchanged fire with the men before they detonated themselves, the state-affiliated website Sabq.org reported on Saturday (21 January).

Images circulated on social media appear to show the affected building covered in rubble and riddled with bullets.

The Saudi interior ministry had no immediate comment.

No groups have yet been affiliated with the two bombers, however, Islamic State (Isis) has carried out a series of bombings and shootings in Saudi Arabia since mid-2014. The attacks have killed scores of people, mostly members of the Shia Muslim minority and security services.

IS (Daesh) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has called for attacks against Saudi Arabia, which is a member of a US-led coalition bombing his fighters in Syria and Iraq.

This is a breaking story. More to follow…