An Alabama man wanted in connection with a video that showed the sexual assault of a child that went viral last week has handed himself into police after a manhunt.

Germaine Moore turned himself into police on Tuesday (6 February) and is being held at Elmore County Jail where he has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The 44-year-old was also charged with sexually assaulting four girls all under the age of 13 from 2011 and 2017, in Alabama and Detroit.

According to a release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Moore surrendered at about 2.30am after warrants were issued.

Moore is believed to have been recorded in a disgusting video that had been shared around the world, which was believed to show a young girl performing a sex act.

CrimeStoppers released a warning to the public last week about the video of sexual abuse involving a young child circulating on social media.

It was reported by the Associated Press (AP) that the victim has been located and is safe while Moore's wife had been detained and was not cooperating.

"Due to a video being shared at an alarming rate, CrimeStoppers reached out to our Law Enforcement Partners and asked was there anything that the media could do to stop the spread of the video," Executive Director Tony Garrett said according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

"We, just like you, want the person(s) that are abusing this child captured and brought to justice. We do not want the video to keep being shared, making the case harder for Law Enforcement to investigate."

Garrett said the video may have been shared by some people who may have hoped to identify the abuser, but authorities have reminded people that sharing the video is a felony.

Moore has been charged with the sexual assault of a child, distribution of a video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In addition Moore also faces 11 felony charges in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls from 2011 to 2017.