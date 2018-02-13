Sheriffs from two Wisconsin counties and police from several other areas were led on an 18-mile chase after a suspected heroin trafficker managed to escape through the window of a squad car and steal a different police vehicle, authorities said.

27-year-old Levi R. Hedding was pulled over by members of Adams and Maquette county sheriff's offices before he attempted to flee on foot and lied about his name. Hedding had active warrants for his arrest and was suspected of trafficking heroin.

Authorities said that Hedding managed to escape from the rear window of an Adams County squad car while deputies were processing evidence at the scene.

The suspect then climbed into a Marquette county vehicle and fled.

The ensuing 18-mile chase involved officers from surrounding areas and finished when the stolen squad hit a ditch and then a tree.

Again Hedding attempted to flee on foot but was caught by a police dog and officers. He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries of the dog arrest.

Adams County Sherrif Sam Wollin said charges he faced included possession of heroin with intent to deliver, escape, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, operating with a restricted controlled substance, felony fleeing and felony bail jumping.

Hedding is currently in custody, the sheriff said, going on to thank Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Wiscons State Police, City of Adams Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff's Office for their help in the case.