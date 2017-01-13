Arsenal travel to Swansea for a Premier League fixture on Saturday, 14 January, as the Gunners look to get their title bid back on track.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. Highlights of the game will be available on BBC Match of the Day from 10.30pm GMT.

Overview

Swansea have gone through a tumultuous time in the Premier League this season and are already into their third manager in the space of half a season after sacking Bob Bradley. Paul Clement is the new man on board and he will be looking to massively improve on their record of 13 losses, four wins and three draws, which puts them in 19th position in the league.

They are two points ahead of Hull City at the bottom of the table but only a point behind Crystal Palace, who are 17th. A win here will put them in good stead in the league and Clement will be looking to take confidence from their performance against Palace, whom they beat 2-1 in the beginning of the year. Claude Makelele has been signed as a coach for the Welsh side and will be on the bench overseeing their performance against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have a host of injury problems to worry about, with Theo Walcott, Hector Bellerin and Francis Coquelin all out of the side against the Swans. Mesut Ozil returns to the squad after recovering from an illness and is expected to play a part in the game. Gabriel is set to be deployed at right-back with Carl Jenkinson expected to make his way out of the club this window.

The Gunners have faltered in the last few days, losing two and drawing one in their last three fixtures in the league away from home, allowing Chelsea to open up an eight-point lead. However, Arsene Wenger will be pleased by the fight shown by his players, coming back from going three goals down to draw the game against Bournemouth and carve a similar comeback with Olivier Giroud at the helm against Preston North End in the FA Cup.

What Managers Say

Paul Clement: "You need to keep your best players and they are two of the best players the team has got. I want to keep Gylfi here, he's similar to Llorente. We're in a situation where we want to win games and if you've got a chance of winning games at this level you've got to keep your best players. You'd possibly expect interest, but they're signed and contracted here. I can't say anything will or won't happen, there's a lot of speculation and gossip, but there's been no conversation between me, the players, the players and the club or the players and other clubs. So it's just business as usual, getting down to work."

Arsene Wenger: "Walcott was out for three-and-a-half weeks. He will not be available for Burnley. He was not comfortable when he started to train, but I am not concerned. I think two weeks. Koscielny is coming back, Cech, Ozil and Sanchez all back. Bellerin is still out as is Coquelin. They are not far."

Betting Odds (betfair)

Swansea win: 6

6 Draw: 18/5

18/5 Arsenal win: 8/15

Team News

Swansea

Possible XI: Fabianki; Naughton, Fernandez, Amat, Mawson; Cork, Ki, Fulton; Routledge, Llorente, Sigurdsson

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Perez, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez.