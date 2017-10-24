Kick-off: 7:45pm
- Phil Jones was part of the United group that travelled to south Wales despite limping off at the weekend with a quadriceps problem.
- David de Gea and Antonio Valencia rested with Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Marcos Rojo still unavailable through injury.
- Sergio Romero and Luke Shaw among those vying for starts.
- Roque Mesa hoping to make just his third Swansea start but Paul Clement will be without Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony through injury.
Swansea team to face Manchester United: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Ki, Mesa, Clucas, Routledge, Ayew, McBurnie
Subs: Mulder, Naughton, Fernandez, Fer, Fulton, Narsingh, Abraham
Manchester United team to face Swansea: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Lingard, McTominay, Martial, Rashford
Subs: Pereira, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku
BREAKING: Victor Lindelof starts for Manchester United this evening along with Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay. Marcus Rashford leads the attack with Romelu Lukaku on the bench alongside Luke Shaw.
Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford?
The two young forwards have shared duties on the left of United's attack this season but who will be given the nod tonight? Logic would suggest both will should Romelu Lukaku be handed a rest tonight, as was the case in the third round victory over Burton Albion.
But should the Belgian start however it could be Rashford's turn to start alongside him in attack, having replaced the ineffective Martial at half-time against Huddersfield, scoring during what was a bright cameo.
But if Jose has plans to start the England international against Tottenham on Saturday, it could be Martial who retains his spot tonight before dropping to the bench for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's side.
Manchester United predicted starting XI
While Phil Jones has travelled to south Wales, we have our doubts over Jose Mourinho risking him tonight after Saturday's knock with Tottenham coming to town on Saturday. Axel Tuanzebe is eager for a chance to impress in the first-team and it could come tonight with Victor Lindelof's horror show against Huddersfield still fresh in everyone's memory.
Nemanja Matic has been ever-present in Premier League and Champions League matches this term and looks in need of a rest. Scott McTominay is the only real midfield option available to partner Ander Herrera tonight.
Team news: Swansea
Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony will have no role to play tonight. Underwhelming Bayern Munich loanee Sanches returned to the side to face Leicester after missing the previous game with a thigh strain picked up with Portugal but lasted only 78 minutes before sustaining his own thigh issue.
Bony meanwhile continues to recover from a calf problem.
Team news: Swansea City
Paul Clement's side slumped to their fourth home defeat in five matches over the weekend and the manager is prepared to ring in the changes to address that alarming slump. The Swans manager has effectively confirmed summer signing Roque Mesa will be one of them with the Spaniard to come in for what will be just his third start for the club.
Team news: Manchester United
David de Gea and Antonio Valencia were not pictured among the travelling party and are set to be rested completely tonight.
Team news: Manchester United
Who Jose selects in midfield is a tricky one. With Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick still injured, the manager has had to make do with the midfield pairing of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera. Herrera's current form is some way off the heights of last year while Nemanja Matic could perhaps do with a rest having been ever-present in United's Premier League and Champions League campaigns this term.
He is short of alternative options, but Scott McTominay, who signed a new at the club last week, could be in contention to come in. Mourinho also turned to Axel Tuanzebe to fill in as a defensive midfielder towards the end of last season, so the 19-year-old could be another option.
Team news: Manchester United
Phil Jones lasted just 23 minutes in Saturday's clash with Huddersfield before he was replaced by Victor Lindelof – who endured a nightmare afternoon in Yorkshire. The England centre-half was taken off with a quadriceps injury but surprisingly made the trip to south Wales and is in contention to start tonight.
Jose Mourinho isn't exactly blessed with options back there at the moment. Marcos Rojo remains unavailable while Eric Bailly is still thought to be recovering from a knock of his own – although he could be ready for Saturday's clash with Tottenham.
The chances of Lindelof starting after his weekend horror show are slim with Axel Tuanzebe a candidate to start ahead of him after being named in the travelling squad.
With games coming thick and fast, Jose Mourinho wouldn't have minded a pressure-free evening in the Carabao Cup with a huge Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur awaiting them on Saturday. But after their harrowing defeat to Huddersfield Town, a firm response is necessary tonight.
Injuries are already ravaging Mourinho's squad options with Phil Jones adding to those woes on Saturday after limping off in the first-half, although the England international has made the trip to south Wales. Regardless, the United squad is currently being stretched to its limits and with such a vital league fixture looming large, wholesale changes could be expected. Perhaps rather luckily for United then, Paul Clement has suggested he will also make changes tonight in the wake of Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Leicester.
Prior to their Premier League meeting back in August, United had managed just one win in their last six encounters against the Swans. A 4-0 thrashing at the Liberty Stadium ended that hoodoo earlier in the season, however. A similar result tonight would certainly steady the ship for Jose.
Stick around, we have all your team news coming up shortly.