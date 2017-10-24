Live Kick-off: 7:45pm Phil Jones was part of the United group that travelled to south Wales despite limping off at the weekend with a quadriceps problem.

David de Gea and Antonio Valencia rested with Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Marcos Rojo still unavailable through injury.

Sergio Romero and Luke Shaw among those vying for starts.

Roque Mesa hoping to make just his third Swansea start but Paul Clement will be without Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony through injury.

Now 18:50 Swansea team to face Manchester United: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Ki, Mesa, Clucas, Routledge, Ayew, McBurnie Subs: Mulder, Naughton, Fernandez, Fer, Fulton, Narsingh, Abraham

3 min 18:47 BREAKING: Victor Lindelof starts for Manchester United this evening along with Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay. Marcus Rashford leads the attack with Romelu Lukaku on the bench alongside Luke Shaw.

12 min 18:38 Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford? The two young forwards have shared duties on the left of United's attack this season but who will be given the nod tonight? Logic would suggest both will should Romelu Lukaku be handed a rest tonight, as was the case in the third round victory over Burton Albion. But should the Belgian start however it could be Rashford's turn to start alongside him in attack, having replaced the ineffective Martial at half-time against Huddersfield, scoring during what was a bright cameo. But if Jose has plans to start the England international against Tottenham on Saturday, it could be Martial who retains his spot tonight before dropping to the bench for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

16 min 18:33 Manchester United predicted starting XI While Phil Jones has travelled to south Wales, we have our doubts over Jose Mourinho risking him tonight after Saturday's knock with Tottenham coming to town on Saturday. Axel Tuanzebe is eager for a chance to impress in the first-team and it could come tonight with Victor Lindelof's horror show against Huddersfield still fresh in everyone's memory. Nemanja Matic has been ever-present in Premier League and Champions League matches this term and looks in need of a rest. Scott McTominay is the only real midfield option available to partner Ander Herrera tonight.

21 min 18:29 Team news: Swansea Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony will have no role to play tonight. Underwhelming Bayern Munich loanee Sanches returned to the side to face Leicester after missing the previous game with a thigh strain picked up with Portugal but lasted only 78 minutes before sustaining his own thigh issue. Bony meanwhile continues to recover from a calf problem.

23 min 18:26 Team news: Swansea City Paul Clement's side slumped to their fourth home defeat in five matches over the weekend and the manager is prepared to ring in the changes to address that alarming slump. The Swans manager has effectively confirmed summer signing Roque Mesa will be one of them with the Spaniard to come in for what will be just his third start for the club.

27 min 18:22 Team news: Manchester United David de Gea and Antonio Valencia were not pictured among the travelling party and are set to be rested completely tonight.

29 min 18:20 Team news: Manchester United Who Jose selects in midfield is a tricky one. With Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick still injured, the manager has had to make do with the midfield pairing of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera. Herrera's current form is some way off the heights of last year while Nemanja Matic could perhaps do with a rest having been ever-present in United's Premier League and Champions League campaigns this term. He is short of alternative options, but Scott McTominay, who signed a new at the club last week, could be in contention to come in. Mourinho also turned to Axel Tuanzebe to fill in as a defensive midfielder towards the end of last season, so the 19-year-old could be another option.

32 min 18:17 Team news: Manchester United Phil Jones lasted just 23 minutes in Saturday's clash with Huddersfield before he was replaced by Victor Lindelof – who endured a nightmare afternoon in Yorkshire. The England centre-half was taken off with a quadriceps injury but surprisingly made the trip to south Wales and is in contention to start tonight. Jose Mourinho isn't exactly blessed with options back there at the moment. Marcos Rojo remains unavailable while Eric Bailly is still thought to be recovering from a knock of his own – although he could be ready for Saturday's clash with Tottenham. The chances of Lindelof starting after his weekend horror show are slim with Axel Tuanzebe a candidate to start ahead of him after being named in the travelling squad.