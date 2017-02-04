The Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, Isabella Lovin, caused stir after posting an image appearing similar to Donald Trump's signing of an anti-abortion executive order. It was said that Lovin, who is also the country's climate and development aid minister, was trying to mock at the US president through the photo.

The picture showed Lovin signing a bill surrounded by seven female officials, including one who was evidently pregnant. Many believed that the picture resembles to a series of 23 January images of US President Trump signing executive orders including the reintroduction of the 'global gag rule', which were mocked extensively.

"We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo", the Swedish deputy PM said, while pointing towards the women's position in the country.

According to reports, within hours the picture was shared and liked by thousands of people on Facebook.

"Wonderful Picture! Hope you sent it to the man on the other side of the ocean," one user of the social media site wrote, while other posted, "Make the Planet Great Again!"

Twitter users also praised Lovin for what they believed was a dig at the US president.

"Love how the Swedish Deputy PM is taking a dig at Donald Trump in her publicity photo for passing climate change law," Ian Sinkins, one of the users tweeted.

Another, Mikaela Hildebrand, wrote: "@signs new the Swedish climate law & issues funniest #Trumbburn foto! Epic!"

Lovin, who signed Sweden's new climate law on Friday (3 February), has urged the European nations to take a leading role in tackling climate change as "the US is not there anymore to lead".

The bill which she signed also aims to make the country carbon neutral by 2045 and "marks a new era in Swedish climate politics".

"There is a global demand for climate leadership. I want to show that Sweden is ready to take that leadership," she said.