A Swedish rail operator has promised to name a train operated on one of its routes as 'Trainy McTrainface' following a public vote.

The operator – MTR Express – revealed on Thursday (20 July) that the name was chosen in an online poll in conjuction with Swedish newspaper Metro, wherein Trainy emerged as the clear favourite with 49% of the votes, beating choices such as Miriam and Poseidon.

It added that its decision to honour the popularity of Trainy McTrainface as the people's choice would bring 'joy' to people who were disappointed when UK authorities rejected the name 'Boaty McBoatface' for a polar research ship following a similar poll.

In 2016, the British government named a new £200m ($259.8m) polar research ship after veteran BBC naturalist David Attenborough, even though the name Boaty McBoatface – first proposed as a joke by radio broadcaster – had topped an online poll gathering more than 124,000 votes.

The proposer of the Boaty name later apologised for his suggestion. However, as a gesture to acknowledge the votes, the research ship's remotely operated undersea vehicle, designed to collect samples from deep water, will be named Boaty McBoatface, the UK government has said.

MTR said Trainy McTrainface will run between the Swedish capital Stockholm and Gothenburg, the country's second-biggest city. "(This is) news that will be received with joy by many, not just in Sweden," the train operator added.