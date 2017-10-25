Non-profit trade association the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA), announces that Symbiont, the smart contracts platform for institutional applications of blockchain technology, has joined as a corporate member.

Ron Quaranta, Chairman of the WSBA: "We are very excited to have Symbiont join the WSBA as one of our premier corporate members. Symbiont has been one of the true pioneers in the evolution of blockchain and smart contract technologies, and both the WSBA and our global members are eager to collaborate with Symbiont to reinvent the future of financial markets in a blockchain and smart contract world."

Mark Smith, CEO and co-founder of Symbiont. added: "We are happy to join the WSBA and welcome the opportunity to work with Ron and his team to educate financial industry professionals about the tremendous opportunities for blockchain technology to make Wall Street more efficient, leaner, and better at delivering value to its customers.

"Much work is needed to deepen the knowledge of financial professionals as this technology moves from pilot to production, and WSBA will be an important player in making that happen."

Mark Smith, along with a Symbiont customer, will present the keynote at Blockchain for Wall Street, the WSBA's annual education day, taking place on November 14th, 2017 at the New York Law School.