The Syrian city of Raqqa has been liberated from the Islamic State (Isis) terror group militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on 17 October.

Isis seized Raqqa in 2014, turning it into the capital of its self-declared Caliphate. The group is progressively losing territories in both Syria and Iraq due to multinational offensives that have led to the recapture of several territories held by the militants.

Raqqa has witnessed intensified fighting in recent months after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias supported by a US-led coalition – started a campaign to recapture the Isis stronghold.

Earlier reports suggested coalition forces were advancing in the city and only a handful of foreign militants remained in the area, clustered in one small zone around the city's national hospital and stadium.

A convoy of Syrian Isis fighters quit Raqqa on 15 October and between 200 and 300 militants are thought to remain.

Foreign fighters were barred from leaving Raqqa with the surrendering local Isis militants as part of a deal between local officials and tribesmen. Thousands of civilians have also fled since the offensive to recapture Raqqa began in June 2017.