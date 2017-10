This week's deals include the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Gear VR headset for just £533 and the first-generation Microsoft Surface Book with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for a cool £999.

Also included this week is a LG 43 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for £399, the Nextbase Dash Cam for £109 and two impressive sim-only smartphone contract deals.

As always, these offers and discounts are hand-picked by IBTimes UK and our friends at Hot UK Deals.