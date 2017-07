This week we have the new, nostalgia-soaked Nokia 3310 for less than £40, the Huawei Watch 2 sport edition with 4G connectivity for less than £300 and a 49in Ultra HD television for £389.

The selection also includes money off the Lenovo Tab 3 10in tablet, a Parrot drone and a massive 4TB portable hard drive from Seagate. As always, these deals are hand-picked by our friends at Hot UK Deals.