Terrifying footage has emerged showing four armed men throwing a woman and a baby out of a vehicle during a carjacking in Houston, Texas. The men armed with rifles can be seen running towards minivan and pulling the woman and her 11-month-old niece out following a drive-by shooting in the middle of the day on a residential street.

The four suspects had opened fire after driving up to a house on London Street near Cullen in a blue Mazda, which they later ditched. While one suspect pulls the woman out of the minivan, a second man can be seen firing back towards the house.

The woman is then seen tumbling to the ground while clutching the baby's car seat with the 11-month old still inside.

Sam Johnson, 53, was killed in the shootout which also left 22-year-old Walter Fields injured. Police said neither the woman or the baby were injured during the incident.

Three of the armed men got into the vehicle, while one escaped on foot. Police later arrested 27-year-old Mertroy Harris in connection with the drive-by shooting. He has since been charged with murder and felony deadly conduct.

Police are still searching for the three other armed men seen in the footage. Detectives have released CCTV of the carjacking as part of the investigation to find the remaining suspects.

They are now asking anyone who recognizes the men to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.