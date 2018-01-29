Dramatic footage has been released by the FBI showing the moment a young girl was abducted off the street in broad daylight in Chicago.

The video, from 20 December 2017, shows the child being bundled into a red Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle as she walked down a street in Calumet City, Illinois.

The suspect in the clip then drives away from the scene, where he is then alleged to have parked in an alley and assaulted the girl.

The victim was thankfully able to escape and flag down a passing vehicle, before police were called.

The age of the victim has not been revealed by authorities.

Bryan Protho, 38, from Indiana, has been charged with one count of kidnapping in connecting with the incident.

He is currently in custody and due to appear in court on 20 February to face the accusations.

If found guilty of kidnapping, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

The FBI released to footage as part of an public appeal for information. It added in a statement: "FBI Chicago is seeking information regarding a kidnapping that occurred in the area of 153rd Street and Burnham Avenue in Calumet City, Illinois, on 20 December 2017.

"If you have any information regarding the vehicle and/or individual seen in the video below on this date or any dates prior, please contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or chicago@fbi.gov."