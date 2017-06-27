A man accused of being part of a terror cell that called themselves the Three Musketeers watched Justin Bieber videos on YouTube, as well as footage of Isis beheadings, on the morning of his arrest, it has emerged.

Following a search of Mohibur Rahman's computer, police found that the 32-year-old had watched music videos by the Canadian pop star as well as songs from now-defunct British/Irish boy band One Direction.

Rahman had also viewed radical Islamic propaganda, including beheadings videos and interviews with the head of Al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to The Times.

Rahman, from Stoke-on-Trent, is on trial charged with the intention of committing acts of terrorism between May and August last year. He is appearing in court along with his co-defendants Naweed Ali, 29, Khobaib Hussain, 25, and Tahir Aziz, 38.

The court previously heard that Ali, Rahman and Hussain referred to themselves as the "Three Musketeers" while communicating via encrypted messaging service app Telegram.

The jury at the Old Bailey also heard how Rahman had previously met with MI5 agents at the VIP area of Stoke City's ground. The court heard how the MI5 agents "entertained" Rahman at an empty Britannia Stadium as part of an attempt to get him to spy on radical preacher Anjem Choudary, which he refused to do.

All four suspects deny the allegations against them and claim they were set up by an undercover police officer.

The trial continues.