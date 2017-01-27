US President Donald Trump joked about ending the "special relationship" with the UK after being asked to justify his views on torture, abortion and immigration to the British public.

Speaking in a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May held at the White House today (27 January), Trump shook his head after being told his views were "alarming" to the British public by the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssburg.

The president was asked about his relationship with Russia, his suggestion torture works and his ideas on a Muslim ban, which prompted him to shake his head.

Trump turned to May and said: "This was your choice of a question? There goes that relationship."

Answering the question, Trump said: "We have a great general who has just been appointed secretary of defence, General James Mattis. And he has stated publicly that he does not necessarily believe in torture.

"I happen to feel that it does work – I have been open about that for a period of time. But I am going with our leaders and we are going to win with or without, but I do disagree.

He added: "As far as Putin and Russia, I don't' say good bad or indifferent. I don't know the gentleman, I hope we have a fantastic relationship – that's possible and its also possible we won't. We will see what happens.

"I've had many times where I thought I would get along with people and I don't like them at all. And I've had some where I didn't think I was going to have much of a relationship and it turned out to be a great relationship, so Theresa we never know about those things do we?"

Trump's supporters appeared to side with the president over the angle of the question, with several taking to Twitter to complain about it.

One wrote: "Horrible question by BBC claiming to speak for the British public. You speak for no one but the liberal elite!"

While British right-wing antagonist Katie Hopkins added: "I look forward to Trump refusing the ‪@BBC press passes / security clearance for his state visit."

However, others praised the BBC journalist for posing a question that has been asked in the UK.

One user wrote: "Brilliant piece of confrontational questioning by Laura Kuenssberg. Interesting that neither did the BBC include this, nor ‪#Trump answer it."