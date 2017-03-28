Prime Minister Theresa May has signed the letter which will formally begin Britain's departure from the European Union.

The letter – which will be delivered to European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday (29 March) – formally gives notice under Article 50.

The letter will be hand-delivered by British ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, at 12.30pm GMT, kicking off two years of negotiations between Britain and the bloc.

May signed the historic letter in the cabinet office underneath a portrait of Robert Walpole, Britain's first prime minister, and the Union Jack hanging by her side.

After the letter is delivered to Tusk, May will give a statement to Members of Parliament where she will promise to use her "fierce determination" to get the best Brexit deal for everyone in the UK, including the more than three million EU nationals in the country.