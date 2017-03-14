The Article 50 bill will receive Royal Assent and become law over the "coming days", Theresa May told MPs on Tuesday (14 March).

The development comes after the draft legislation passed through parliament on Monday evening, giving the UK prime minister the legal authority to start Brexit negotiations with the EU.

May stressed that she remained "on track" to meet her self-imposed end of March deadline and promised to return to the Commons by the end of month to notify MPs of her formally invoking Article 50.

"This will be a defining moment for our whole country as we begin to forge a new relationship with Europe and a new role for ourselves in the world," she said.

"We will be a strong, self-governing global Britain with control once again over our borders and our laws."

The Conservative premier also attacked First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who on Monday called for a second Scottish independence referendum. "This is not a moment to play politics or create uncertainty," May warned.

The SNP leader had earlier that day took to Twitter to point out that May had not won a general election. "I was elected as FM [First Minister] on a clear manifesto commitment. The PM is not yet elected by anyone," she said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, said May and her ministers had adopted a "complacent" strategy to the Brexit negotiations. The left-winger argued that jobs, businesses and public services could all be hit if the UK splits from the economic and political bloc without a deal.

The Article 50 bill A bill to: Confer power on the Prime Minister to notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty

on European Union, the United Kingdom's intention to withdraw from the

EU. Be it enacted by the Queen's most Excellent Majesty, by and with the advice and

consent of the Lords Spiritual and Temporal, and Commons, in this present

Parliament assembled, and by the authority of the same, as follows:— 1 Power to notify withdrawal from the EU (1)The Prime Minister may notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European

Union, the United Kingdom's intention to withdraw from the EU. (2)This section has effect despite any provision made by or under the European

5Communities Act 1972 or any other enactment. 2 Short title This Act may be cited as the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act

2017.

"Far from taking back control, leaving Britain to World Trade Organisation rules would mean losing control, jobs and frankly losing out," Corbyn said.

"So, when the prime minister says 'no deal is better than a bad deal', let me be clear: no deal is a bad deal."

He added: "As we move towards the triggering of Article 50, there is much uncertainty about Britain's future.

"A responsible government would set a positive tone with our negotiating partners and would move to protect our economy, workers and citizens at the earliest opportunity.

"Instead we have a reckless government playing fast and loose with the British economy. We will fight jobs and the economy using every parliamentary mechanism that is available. The government should welcome that scrutiny."