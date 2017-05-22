Theresa May has handed Labour a minor victory with under three weeks to go before the general election. The Conservative premier said she wanted to "clarify" social care plans outlined in her party's manifesto, as she addressed supporters in Wales on Monday 22 May.

The policy said elderly voters in England with more than £100,000 ($130,069) in assets would have to pay for the care costs themselves.

The 'dementia tax' caused a backlash against the Tories, the party plummeted in the polls and now May has promised that her government would put a cap on the total costs people have to pay.

The "absolute limit" will put to consultation, according to the prime minister.

"Since my manifesto was published, the proposals have been subject to fake claims made by Jeremy Corbyn," May said.

"The only things he has left to offer in this campaign are fake claims, fear and scaremongering. So I want to make a further point clear.

"This manifesto says that we will come forward with a consultation paper, a government green paper.

"And that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount people have to pay for their care costs.

"So let me reiterate. We are proposing the right funding model for social care. We will make sure nobody has to sell their family home to pay for care.

"We will make sure there's an absolute limit on what people need to pay. And you will never have to go below £100,000 of your savings, so you will always have something to pass on to your family."

Labour-affiliated union GMB claimed the move meant the Conservatives were in a "total shambles".

"It's caused chaos – they haven't even said what the cap will be," said Rehana Azam, GMB national secretary.

"She can't be trusted to give dignity and fairness to the elderly and the sick.

"This unbelievable volte face really does leave the Conservatives line about being 'strong and stable' in tatters – it shows a wobbly Theresa May and a weak government."