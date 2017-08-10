A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in two separate incidents near a train station in Birmingham. British Transport Police (BTP) said the 22-year-old suspect, from Birmingham, was detained and questioned on Wednesday 9 August. He has since been bailed.

It is the third man to be arrested over the two alleged rapes, which occurred on the night of 25 and 26 July. Detectives said the girl was first sexually assaulted in a secluded part of Birmingham's Witton railway station between 8pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.

The girl then left the station in a disorientated state via the entrance and flagged down a vehicle to get help. She was then raped a second time in the car that stopped, police said. The 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the second alleged rape.

On 29 July, two men aged 34 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of carrying out the first rape. Khurram Rahi, 27, of Rosefield Road, Smethwick, West Midlands, appeared in court at the end of July charged with the first attack.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 28 August. The other suspect was released pending further inquiries. Detectives are still appealing for a good Samaritan who picked up the victim after she was allegedly raped for the second time.

The driver of the second vehicle, described as a people carrier type car, is believed to have given the victim a lift home. "If you were that person, then please get in touch as soon as possible. You could hold vital information. You can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40," a BTP statement said.