Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier turned down an approach from Tottenham Hotspur before signing for the French giants last summer.

Meunier, 25, started Belgium's Euro 2016 campaign on the bench but was brought into the starting XI in their second group game, retaining his spot for the rest of the competition with a string of impressive performances.

His campaign in France saw PSG move for him during the summer transfer window, signing him from Club Brugge for a reported fee of €7m. That fee has turned out to be a relative bargain, with Meunier now rivalling Serge Aurier for a starting role in Unai Emery's side.

Before PSG came calling, however, the Belgian right-back had a number of offers to join the Premier League, including from White Hart Lane.

"I had a choice between six or seven clubs that were really serious with their offers," Meunier told Telefoot. "Most of them came from England. West Ham, Middlesbrough, there was Tottenham at one point. In Italy, there was Napoli, where I was truly close to signing. And then, finally PSG entered into the race and I had a greater chance of making it in the Champions League with them than with Napoli."

Meunier has managed 25 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, contributing two goals and six assists this term.

A move to White Hart Lane would have seen Tottenham's healthy Belgian contingent grow, with Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele already at the club.

While the full-back is happy with life in the French capital, he has previously refused to rule out a move to the Premier League later down the line, describing his boyhood club Manchester United as "reference in world football."

"I've always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League," Meunier told DH, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I'm very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won't be a disappointment, far from it. But, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not?

"On the other side of the channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I've never hidden that I'm a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football."