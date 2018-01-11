Three family members have been arrested after a three-year-old girl drank from a methamphetamine-laced water bottle and became "crazy and erratic".

The girl's mother Lucinda Black, 30, her uncle, Danie Black, 20, and her aunt, Ashley Black, 27, were taken into custody after the toddler tested positive for the powerful stimulant at a hospital in Utah.

According to a probable cause document police were contacted by medical staff at the Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele City, on the outskirts of Salt Lake City, on 30 December last year.

The child's legal guardian, her grandmother, had taken her to the hospital saying that she was "acting crazy and erratic", FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

When the grandmother asked Ashley and Danie what was wrong, they allegedly to told her that the child started acting "weird" after she drank from a water bottle which contained soda.

Grantsville Police believe the toddler accidentally consumed the soda which was laced with crystal meth while the three siblings were taking care of her from the night before.

When they returned the child to her grandmother's house they believe she may have ingested some while Danie knowingly consumed the drink in the house.

"At some point the soda bottle with the mixed meth was in area where the child could reach it, the next morning she was with her grandmother and her grandmother reported her acting crazy and erratic," said Officer Alison Peterson.

The trio were arrested on Tuesday in Grantsville City and Danie admitted that he had recently used meth and would often use it in the house at the same time the girl would visit, police say.

He also blamed his sisters saying the water bottle belonged to one of them and that they "would always mix him drinks with meth in them".

"They all tried to deceive me and blame it on each other," a Grantsville Police Detective Lydon Allred told FOX13.

Danie was charged with child abuse and felony child endangerment, Lucinda faces felony child endangerment and abuse charges while the documents did not state whether Ashley faced any charges.