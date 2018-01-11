Some hip-hop stars receive flack for glamourising the criminal acts and rough childhoods they never actually experienced. However, one Rhode Island rapper has definitely lived up to the life in his bars – and johnny law has finally caught up with him.

Michael Persaud, better known by his stage name Montana Millz, is the man behind the song Sell Drugz, and has been sentenced to three years in prison for doing just that.

The 30-year-old, who was signed to the Alien Music Group label, was thrown behind bars for trafficking heroin and fentanyl after a sting led to his arrest back in October.

Prosecutors say an undercover detective bought around 22 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of heroin from Persaud over four months. Officers seized another 44 grams of fentanyl at his home. He pleaded guilty to five counts of distribution and one count of possession with the intent to distribute the drugs.

NBC Bay reports that he is facing similar charges in Pennsylvania after being convicted in August as a result of another drug trafficking investigation.

In 2016, the Lebanon County Drug Task Force arrested he rapper along with female Tiffany Victoria Irizarry for selling heroin to an undercover officer. Authorities said they found 70 grams of bulk heroin in the couple's room, enough to fill another 2,300 bags with an approximate street value of $11,500.

Besides Sell Drugz, Persaud's music catalogue includes the tracks Feds Watching, All White, Gun Play, Let It Go Armed and Ready and Groupie Hoes.