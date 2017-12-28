BBC Breakfast has sparked a debate about racial and gender equality after three Asian women presented the morning program.

Journalists Tina Daheley and Naga Munchetty fronted the show on Thursday, and were later joined by Reshmin Chowdhury for the sports bulletin.

Daheley later tweeted viewers thanking them for their positive comments about her pairing with Munchetty.

But the appearance of three Asian women on BBC Breakfast prompted some Twitter users to question if it was a deliberate effort to promote racial and gender diversity on the show.

Daheley responded to one Twitter user who asked "why no white presenters or males" appeared on the program by saying that it was "down to a shift change and nothing more".

The journalist also hit back at those who accused the BBC of "racism" for featuring Asian women, even though the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic staff employed by the BBC overall was around 12%, according to the latest figures from 2016.

Other Twitter users praised the billing. "Loving this presenting team. More of the same please. A breath of fresh air", wrote one user.

The complaints come after BBC director general Tony Hall admitted there was "more to do" on gender and diversity after it was revealed that only 11% of presenters were from a BME background.

Newsreader George Alagiah and presenter Jason Mohammed were revealed to be the highest paid BME talent, listed as in the £250,000 to £300,000 bracket while Today show presenter Mishal Husain was in the £200,000 and £250,000 bracket.