Police have arrested three people after two schoolgirls disappeared. The 13-year-olds had not been seen since leaving a bus in Bordesely Green in Birmingham on Friday (17 March). A 27-year-old man and two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, are in police custody, charged on suspicion of child abduction.

An extensive police search was launched to find the girls and CCTV images of the teenagers travelling on a bus, along with two males the police are hoping to identify, was released to help with the investigation.

On Friday, Inspector Tony Cole from Birmingham Police said: "We want to trace these girls as soon as possible. Given their age we are very concerned for their welfare.

"We need them to get in touch with police or someone else so we know they are safe".

Holly Ward and Rhianna Spitz were found by police officers at an address around 1am on Sunday in Washwood Heath, also in Birmingham.

The young girls were said to be safe and well, with both receiving specialist support, West Midlands Police said.

Superintendent Tom Chisholm, from Force CID, said: "We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal to assist in tracing these two girls.

"We are now in the process of investigating the full circumstances and would ask anyone with information which could help our enquiry to call us on 101."

The police shared an update on Facebook and Twitter that the girls had been found safe, thanking everyone for their help in the appeal.

The Facebook post read: "GOOD NEWS – Missing girls Holly & Rhianna have been found safe in Birmingham.

"A BIG thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, we really appreciate it."