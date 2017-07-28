A man has been jailed for assaulting someone who was out celebrating his remission from Leukaemia.

Luke Pinder, 21, had been drinking at the Three Horseshoes pub in Stirchley, Birmingham, when security started to ask everyone to leave at closing time last September.

After getting angry at the bouncers for attempting to get him to leave, Pinder threw a bottle at full force, hitting his 25-year-old male victim in the head as he stood up the leave.

The impact left the man with a deep gash on the back of his head.

It later emerged that the victim was in the pub at the time because he was out with his girlfriend celebrating, as he had just gone into remission from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

After getting hit by the bottle thrown from Luke, the 25-year-old was immediately rushed back to hospital for life-saving blood transfusions.

West Midlands Police launched an appeal to help for Pinder which included circulating his image. He was eventually identified and traced to Folkestone in Kent.

He was charged in February and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on 18 July where he was sentenced to eight years after admitting grievous bodily harm.