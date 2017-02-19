A two-year-old boy has died after falling into a river in a remote area of Perthshire, Scotland.

Police say they were called at around 11.15am on Sunday (19 February) to a report the toddler had gone missing from a property in Milton of Drimmie, close to the Bridge of Cally on the River Ericht.

A full search of the area, which is about 20 miles north west of Dundee, was conducted by officers with the help of a police helicopter and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

At around 12.35pm, the child was located in the river close to the property. He was rescued from the water by firefighters and treated by paramedics, but did not survive.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the boy's family, who officers are supporting at this difficult time.

"A further update will be issued in due course. No details of the boy's identity will be released today."

The fast-running water of the River Ericht is popular for salmon fishing and was once used to power several textile mills.